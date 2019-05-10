SPENCERVILLE — F. Maxine "Pat" Dawson, 78, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 5:12 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following a three month illness, with her sons at her side.

She was born July 21, 1940 in Lima, a daughter of the late Jesse F. and Laura Marie Hartman Mumea.On January 18, 1963 she married Charles Newton Dawson, who died September 16, 2017.

Surviving are three sons; Tony (Julia) Dawson of Miamisburg, Oh.; Scott Dawson of Spenceville and Timothy (Meghan) Dawson of Ardmore, OK.; seven grandchildren; Jeffrey Dawson and David Dawson, both of Dayton; Amanda (Tyler) Nance of Wapakoneta; McKenna, Toby, Logan and Cooper Dawson, all of Oklahoma; four great grandchildren; Brayden Hooker, Grady and Kaysen Nance and Annaliese Dawson.

Preceding her in death are her three siblings; Bill (Mary) Mumea, Betty (Jack) Calvin and Dolores (Roger) Hemry.

Pat was graduate of Columbus Grove High School, where she enjoyed drama acting in the school plays. She was a member of the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene and a homemaker and helped many families with baby sitting in the area. She really enjoyed the trips with her husband for Ice Cream in their 1962 Corvette, writing poems and working jigsaw puzzles.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Tom Shobe officiating. Burial with her husband will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Assn. in memory of her husband.

