WAPAKONETA — Maxine E. Scott, 84, died at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 6, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Minster.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.