LIMA — Maxine Elizabeth Stamper, 99, of Lima Ohio, passed away at Springview Manor Nursing Home, Lima, Ohio, unexpectedly on July 11th, 2020.

Maxine was born August 19th, 1920, Lima, Ohio, to Father George Thomas and Mother Opal Thomas. Preceded in death by husband Sam Stamper.

Maxine served on the Ohio Board of Education. She was and expert in sewing and enjoyed sharing her skills with others. She was an avid bingo player and in her free time she enjoyed assembling puzzles.

Surviving Son; Gordon T Jones Sr. In her life she enjoyed 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Predeceased in death Daughter Dorothy McFadden, Grandson Gordon T Jones JR (Skip), and Gabriel T Jones.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home. The family encourages everyone to wear a mask to visitation services, if you so desire.

Memorial contribution may be gifted to the family in care of Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Stamper family. Online condolences may be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.