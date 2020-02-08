LAFAYETTE — Maxine Wince, age 86, died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 7:48 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on June 26, 1933 in Johnson County, Kentucky to the late Floyd and Ocie (May) Bayes. Maxine was previously married to Hobert Wright and he preceded her in death in 1971. On June 20, 1981 Maxine married Glenn E. Wince and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2014.

Maxine retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant. She was a homemaker and helped with the family farm. Maxine was an avid gardener and enjoyed quilting, canning and crocheting.

Maxine is survived by her two daughters: Joan (Kevin) Hall of Harrod, OH and Gina (Steven) Poole of Mobile, AL; two grandchildren: Keri (Trevor) Jones and Kyle (Heather) Faulder and 8 step-grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; a brother, Lowell (Dottie) Bayes of Pandora; and two sisters: Erma Conley of Carey and Mary Evans of Ceresco, MI.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Bayes; and two sisters: Emma Blair and Christine Higgins.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Jack Duffy officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada