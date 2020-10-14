Maxine Wright

LIMA — Maxine M. Wright, 83 of Lima, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Sister peacefully passed away October 13, 2020. She was born July 28, 1937 in Lima, where she lived nearly her entire life. She married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) L. Wright on October 29, 1955, and was a loving Mother to four sons and numerous beloved companion dogs. Maxine was a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church and retired from the Lima City Schools System.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry) L. Wright and her parents Grace and Richard Gilmore. Survivors include four sons, Steven K. (Beverly) Wright of Lima, Kevin L. (Machelle) Wright of Findlay, Jeffrey D. Wright of Wapakoneta, and Bradley A. Wright of Bellefontaine; three Sisters, Donna Black of Defiance, Darlene Sowers of Lima, and Rose (Larry) Volbert of Lima; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grand-children, nieces, and nephews.

A private family service will be held with arrangements entrusted to Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, Lima. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page.