Maxine Wright
1937 - 2020
LIMA — Maxine M. Wright, 83 of Lima, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Sister peacefully passed away October 13, 2020. She was born July 28, 1937 in Lima, where she lived nearly her entire life. She married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) L. Wright on October 29, 1955, and was a loving Mother to four sons and numerous beloved companion dogs. Maxine was a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church and retired from the Lima City Schools System.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry) L. Wright and her parents Grace and Richard Gilmore. Survivors include four sons, Steven K. (Beverly) Wright of Lima, Kevin L. (Machelle) Wright of Findlay, Jeffrey D. Wright of Wapakoneta, and Bradley A. Wright of Bellefontaine; three Sisters, Donna Black of Defiance, Darlene Sowers of Lima, and Rose (Larry) Volbert of Lima; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grand-children, nieces, and nephews.

A private family service will be held with arrangements entrusted to Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, Lima. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
4192242010
