LIMA — Maynard Franklin Bok, 83, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born June 16, 1937, in Lima to Millard and Mildred (Hattery) Bok. They both preceded him in death.

He had been married to Sharon (Wood) McCullough, from who he is divorced. Maynard is survived by the love of his life, Audra (Short) Pyles.

Maynard is survived by his two sons, Tim (Amy) Bok and Todd (Kelley) Bok; his daughter, Candy (Bob) DeSota; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; his brother in-law, Alton Kiene and his sister in-law, Mary Lou Bok.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bok and two sisters, Darlene (Virgil) Coffman and Wanda Kiene.

Maynard was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1955. He had worked for Marathon Electric formerly of Lima, from which he retired after 44 years. As a side job he worked part-time at Moreo Lanes in Lima. He was an avid bowler, being the first two time winner of the Lima City Singles Championship. He had bowled two 300 games and was a member of the Lima Bowlers Hall of Fame.

He had been a member of the Lima Eagles, Aerie #370, for 32 years. He was a life long fan of the Lima Locos. Maynard enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids playing in all of their sporting, band and school events.

Private family services will be held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Tom Holmes will officiate.

Memorial may be made to Lima District U.S.B.C., local Junior Bowling Association or the Cairo United Methodist Church.

