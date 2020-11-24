1/1
Mekhi Williams
LIMA — Mr. Mekhi Alexander Williams, age 16, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at approximately 7:42 p.m. in Lima, Ohio.

He was born on December 10, 2003 in Lima, Ohio to Christopher Williams, Sr. and Joeann L. Brown; both parents survive in Lima.

Mekhi was a junior at Lima Senior High School.

Besides his loving parents, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 brothers; Da'Moni V. Brown and Christopher L. Williams, Jr. of Lima. 3 sisters; Christianna N. Williams, Aubreyanna Mayer and Keyonna Williams. Maternal grandparents; Shirley Chitman, Joe W. Brown and Anthony Bagley all of Lima. Maternal great grandmother: Willie B. Peoples of Lima. A host aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Shirley A. J ones and Marshall Williams and John Bagley.

Home going services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Lima Civic and Convention Center with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Civic and Convention Center.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lima Civic and Convention Center
DEC
2
Service
12:00 PM
Lima Civic and Convention Center
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

November 24, 2020
Are prayers are with you and your family. Mekhi was taken away from us at a very young age.He'll be missed by everyone who life he touched. Gone but will never be forgotten. Miss you my adpoted Grandson.
Pam, Tony and Darius Gordon
Friend
November 23, 2020
Love you my friend .You will be miss.
Jacquelyn Watson
Friend
