LIMA — Mr. Mekhi Alexander Williams, age 16, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at approximately 7:42 p.m. in Lima, Ohio.

He was born on December 10, 2003 in Lima, Ohio to Christopher Williams, Sr. and Joeann L. Brown; both parents survive in Lima.

Mekhi was a junior at Lima Senior High School.

Besides his loving parents, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 brothers; Da'Moni V. Brown and Christopher L. Williams, Jr. of Lima. 3 sisters; Christianna N. Williams, Aubreyanna Mayer and Keyonna Williams. Maternal grandparents; Shirley Chitman, Joe W. Brown and Anthony Bagley all of Lima. Maternal great grandmother: Willie B. Peoples of Lima. A host aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Shirley A. J ones and Marshall Williams and John Bagley.

Home going services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Lima Civic and Convention Center with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Civic and Convention Center.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

