Melanie Shaw

WAPAKONETA — Melanie J. Shaw, age 62, of Wapak passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence following an illness. She was born in Lima to Franklin Monroe Shaw, Jr. and Norma Jean Riemesch Shaw. Her father survives in Lima.

Melanie was a member of St. Joe Parish in Wapak, Wapak Eagles, Perry Township Historical Society and the Antique Farmers. She was the owner of MJ Cleaning and she had worked for the Auglaize County Council on Aging.

Additional survivors include a brother, Craig (Marilyn) Shaw, 4 nieces and a nephew.

Private family services will be held and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. Memorial contributions may be given to Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
