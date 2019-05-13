LIMA — Melany Teresa Wallen age 61, of Lima passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Lima Memorial. She was born June 13, 1957 in Lima to the late Al Frank and Donna Smith Wallen, Melany never married.

Melany became a registered nurse and retired after 23 years, from Lima Memorial. She had been a UKC judge and enjoyed reading. She loved to spend time with her family and was a second mother to her niece and nephews and loved her fur babies.

Survivors include son Clyde 'C.J.' (fiancée Wendy Kaput) Wallen, of Lima, brothers: Marc (Brenda) Wallen of Lima, Jeff (Betty) Wallen of San Antonio, TX, a sister:Linda (Gary) Andrews of Cridersville and niece and nephews: Sam Wallen, Marcus Wallen, Thomas Moore, Danielle Moore, Christian Moore and Zane Wallen.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with Charlotte Hefner officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com