Melba Lunz

Service Information
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH
45895
(419)-738-7676
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
300 West Mason Rd.
Sidney, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
300 West Mason Rd.
Sidney, OH
View Map
Obituary
WAPAKONETA — Melba M. (Rausch) Lunz, 86, of Wapakoneta died 9:00 p.m., Wed. Nov. 6, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor with her husband at her side. She was born Dec. 16, 1932, in South Dakota, the daughter of Rev. Leonard & Bertha (Blumenschein) Rausch, who preceded her in death. Her family moved to the Wapakoneta area in 1939. On June 18, 1950, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Pusheta Rd., she married Herbert P. Lunz, and he survives.

Other survivors include, children, Mark (Linda) Lunz, St. Marys; Beth (Don) King, & Dawn (Dan) Meyer, both of Botkins; and Glen (Kathy) Lunz, Honea Path, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kelly (David) Simms, Craig (Lindsey) Lunz, Stacy (Tim) Smith, Angela (Darin) Bronestine, Adam (Kylie Hamp) King, Eric (Jenny) Meyer, Jodi (Tom) Poeppelman, Jill (Adam) Smith, Heath (Kathleen) Rider, and Andy (Amy) Lunz, 25 great grandchildren, siblings, Mary Koch, Lois (Vern) Bischoff, Leon (Nita) Rausch, Carl (Peg) Rausch, Lillian (Doug) Grodi, a sister-in-law, Milly Lunz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erika Lunz, a sister, Phyllis (Reuben) Lunz, a brother-in-law, Lester Koch, a brother Paul (Dorothy) Rausch, a sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen (Aldo) Elsass, Leonard Lunz, and Melvin Lunz.

A homemaker, Melba made cakes for weddings and other occasions for over 60 years. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran church, Sidney. She also played the organ at church for many years. Melba enjoyed writing poems and songs with music.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Sat. Nov. 9, 2019, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 West Mason Rd., Sidney, with Pastor David Weirauch officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pusheta Rd. The family will receive family & friends 4-8 p.m., Fri. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Sat. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Ohio District. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
