LIMA — Melissa Beth Blaine, 48, of Elida, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at her home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on May 1, 1971 in Lima to Michael M. Blaine and Susan {Hemphill} Clum, who both survive her.

Melissa was a 1989 graduate of Elida High School. She worked for Winfield United in Lima. She also volunteered at the Moose Lodge in Lima as well as helped with deployment military counseling at Fort Drum in New York. She had an infectious smile and no matter how bad of a day she was having, she was always smiling.

She is survived by her parents: Michael (Amelia K.) Blaine, Susan E. (Mike) Clum, daughter: Madison (Logan Binnion) Flack, son: Cole Flack, siblings: Angela (Justin) Rossi, Brandon (Jenny) Blaine, Rebecca (Lucas) HIllery, and Erica Davis, her puppy children: Tally and Sadie, grand-dog Boozer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Marion and Oris Hemphill and Carl Hook, and her aunt Linda Roberts.

Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Daniel McCarty will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Her family thanks all of her supporters for their kindness, cards, and well wishes during this fight- but remember that, though she didn't get the outcome she so much wanted, cancer never wins- she took it down with her.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or pancan.org.

