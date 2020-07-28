Melissa Kriegel

LIMA — Melissa Ann Kriegel, 40, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at 7:46 p.m., Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center

Melissa was born October 19, 1979 in Lima, to Mark William Kendall (deceased) and Debra Jean (Hensley) Kendall who survives in Kenton. On Sept. 16, 2006, she married Jon Joseph Kriegel who survives. Also surviving are their daughters: Katie Lynn Kriegel and Reese Elizabeth Kriegel; her sister, Molli Jean (Travis) Nickles and children, Kendall Mark (Shelby) Hatcher, Madison Jo (Jacob) Hatcher and Mallori Charlize Hatcher; her brothers-in-law: Todd (Kelly) Kriegel and children: Alayna, Caroline and Jacob; and Matthew (Angie) Kriegel and children: David John, Addison and Matthew, Jr.

Melissa was a dental hygienist at Ada Family Dentistry. She was a 1998 graduate of Elida High School and a 2004 graduate of Rhodes State College. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She had an infectious smile and a great love for her children.

A private family service will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic School.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

