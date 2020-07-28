1/1
Melissa Kriegel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Melissa Ann Kriegel, 40, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at 7:46 p.m., Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center

Melissa was born October 19, 1979 in Lima, to Mark William Kendall (deceased) and Debra Jean (Hensley) Kendall who survives in Kenton. On Sept. 16, 2006, she married Jon Joseph Kriegel who survives. Also surviving are their daughters: Katie Lynn Kriegel and Reese Elizabeth Kriegel; her sister, Molli Jean (Travis) Nickles and children, Kendall Mark (Shelby) Hatcher, Madison Jo (Jacob) Hatcher and Mallori Charlize Hatcher; her brothers-in-law: Todd (Kelly) Kriegel and children: Alayna, Caroline and Jacob; and Matthew (Angie) Kriegel and children: David John, Addison and Matthew, Jr.

Melissa was a dental hygienist at Ada Family Dentistry. She was a 1998 graduate of Elida High School and a 2004 graduate of Rhodes State College. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She had an infectious smile and a great love for her children.

A private family service will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic School.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Lisa Kesner
July 28, 2020
She was always so nice to me and nice to talk too I'll say a prayer for her and her family she will truly be missed!
Beth Broadwater
Friend
July 28, 2020
Cousin Melissa, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayland Lee Krick
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved