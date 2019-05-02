LIMA — Melissa "Missy" L. Slone, age 51, passed away May 1, 2019, at 5:21 pm, at her residence surrounded by her family. Missy was born March 22, 1968, in Lima, Ohio, to Robert F. and Connie (Messer) Murphy who preceded her in death. On June 14, 1986, she married Darren L. Slone who survives in Lima.

Missy was a 1986 graduate of Perry High School where she was very involved as a majorette with the marching band. She had worked as an EMT with LACP and volunteered as an EMT with the Harrod Fire Department. Missy also was a CASA (Court Appointed Social Advocate) for children which she took great pride in. Not only was she a rescuer of children, but she also loved to rescue animals of all types and volunteered at the Open Hearts Bully Rescue for animals.

In addition to her husband, Missy is survived by her 2 children: Justin Slone and Amanda Slone both of Lima, OH, and a brother, Craig (Dawn) Murphy of Ft. Jennings, OH.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiate the service will be Pastor Dave Coffey. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service at 4 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Allen and Putnam Counties @ 234 N. Main St., Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.