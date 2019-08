SCOTT — Melvin Spurgin Gribble, 79, died at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. today at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Morrison will officiate. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.