Melvin H. "Mel" Berkebile (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin H. "Mel" Berkebile.
Service Information
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH
45891
(419)-238-1112
Obituary
Send Flowers

VAN WERT — Melvin H. "Mel" Berkebile, 77, of Ohio City, and formerly of Van Wert, died at 4 p.m. on March 17, 2020 at Van Wert Health.

Because of national health concerns, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and the Berkebile family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvin`s memory may be sent to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory,Van Wert.
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.