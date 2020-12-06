LIMA — Melvin (Buck) Lee Hopson, 80, of Lima, Ohio passed peacefully on December 2, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born December 3, 1939, to parents Ernest and Marie (Webb) Hopson in Auxier, KY.

He married his high school sweetheart at the First Baptist Church, Ada, OH in 1958. Melvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Saundra (Pratt) Hopson, daughter Cynthia (Douglas) Taylor (Fort Wayne, IN), his sister Doris Curlis (Dunkirk, OH) and granddaughter Chelsea (David) Dalman (Fort Wayne, IN) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Ernie (Sue, Ada, OH surviving), Larry (Barb-deceased), Paul (Janice, Springfield, TN, surviving) and Kenny (Phyllis-deceased) Hopson. He is also survived by Brother-in-laws Larry (Charlotte) Pratt (Alger, Oh) and David (Cindy) Pratt (Mt. Gilead, OH).

Melvin moved to Ada, OH when he was 13 where he began working in a bakery making donuts and pies alongside his older brothers to help provide for the family. He graduated from Hardin Northern High School in 1957. Melvin was a devoted husband and loving father. He always had a quick smile for you along with a good clean joke or one of his self-penned poems which ranged from downright hilarious to completely heartfelt. He spoke and read Spanish fluently and was self-taught, he was very proud of this. He was an excellent spray painter and painted and lettered many school busses while working for Superior Coach, Sheller Globe and Mid Bus. He retired from Mid Bus. He attended High Street Free Will Baptist Church. Memories of Melvin will always bring a smile to the faces of those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, at 828 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, OH, 45801. Pastor Bill Wolford will be officiating and burial will follow at Westminster Salem Cemetery, RT. 117 E, Harrod, OH. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Donations in support of Alzheimer's Association or St. Rita's Hospice can be made in lieu of sending flowers. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com