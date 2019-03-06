DELPHOS — Melvin W. Kloeppel, 98, of Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

He was born June 19, 1920, in Putnam County to Walter and Flora (Allemeier) Kloeppel. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Alma Heidlebaugh on July 9, 1946; she preceded him in death on September 15, 2016.

He is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Suzanne) Kloeppel, Robert (Denise) Kloeppel, and Ronald (Sue) Kloeppel all of Delphos; three daughters, Lois (Meredith) Ewing of Spencerville, Carol Wood of Van Wert, and Janice (Cathy) Kloeppel of Memphis, TN; 10 grandchildren, Todd and Jeff Ewing, Doug Wood, Corey (Ashley), Troy (Melissa) and Ryan Kloeppel, Dionna (Cory) Noonan, Derek Daulbaugh and Aaron and Paige Kloeppel; and five great-grandchildren, Zachary and Alexa Noonan, Madilyn, Grace, and Evelyn Kloeppel.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Rahrig; brother-in-law, Hubert Rahrig; and son-in-law, David Wood.

Melvin served in WWII from May 26, 1942-October 26, 1945 as a Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, ETO Ribbon, European Theatre Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, WWII Medal, combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal, National Defense, and Rifle Marksmanship. He was also awarded five Battle Campaign Stars for The Normandy Invasion, Northern France, and Battle of the Bulge, Rhine Land, and Central Germany. Melvin single handedly captured 40 German prisoners on April 5, 1945. Melvin was a c.b. enthusiast, who went by the handle Thunderbolt.

He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and had worked as a farmer. He was also a life time member of the VFW # 3035, life time member of DAV, former board member of the Director of Equity Elevator for six years and three years as Vice President.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos for their loving care they have given to Melvin.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Reverend Steve Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery with military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Friends may call on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.