Melvin South
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAPAKONETA — Melvin A. South, 71, of rural Wapakoneta, died 3:32 a.m., Tuesday May 5, 2020, at his residence, with his family at his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Lima, OH, the son of Edgar & Freida (Fett) South, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 24, 1969, he married Pamela E. Parsons, and she survives. Other survivors include, 2 daughters, Bethany (Jason Perez) South, Cridersville, Melanie (Justin Custer) South, Wapakoneta, 6 grandchildren, Markus, Peyten, Marlie, Kalieb, Jacob, & Alaina, a nephew, Philip (Tabitha) South, Lapeer, MI, He was preceded in death by 2 brothers and sister-in-law, Michael (Lynn) South and Bill South. Melvin retired from Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant, where he held 2 journeyman cards as an electrician and skilled mechanic. He also taught diesel mechanics at UNOH, Lima. A 1967 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, Melvin was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He also received the Bronze Star while in the Navy. Melvin was a member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, Wapakoneta. His hobbies included working in his garage, old Fords, NASCAR, and attending his grandson Markus' football games. Due to current health restrictions, private family graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the St. Mathews Cemetery, Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Putnam County Hospice or the Auglaize County Humane Society. Arrangements are by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. A celebration of Melvin's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mathews Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY - Waynesfield Chapel
200 E Wapakoneta St
Waynesfield, OH 45896
(419) 780-5050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved