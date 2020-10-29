LIMA — Melvin L. Wright, age 66, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at approximately 4:01 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on May 6, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to L.C. and Linnie Mae (Champion) Wright; both parents preceded him in death.

On April 10, 1993 he was united in holy matrimony to Julia Kozma; she survives in Lima.

He retired as an Area Manager from Bonded Services in Erie, PA. Melvin loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Besides his loving wife Julia he leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 sons; Clayton L. Wright of Troy, OH and Melvin D. Wright (Kristian) of Lima. A daughter; Katherine "Kate" Noonan (Ryan) of Charlotte, NC. 3 grandchildren and 1 on the way. 3 brothers; Willie Wright, Gregory Wright and Ronnie Wright all of Lima. 3 sisters; Mary J. Wright of Milwaukee, WS, Carolyn Horace (Jerry) and Terasa Wright both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WRIGHT family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com