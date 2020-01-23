LIMA —Meredith "Merri" Bradshaw, age 83, passed away at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Vancrest Rehab Center of Delphos.

Meredith was born on March 10, 1936, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Walter and Martha (Ault) Britt. On December 3, 1955, she married John Bradshaw, who preceded her in death on January 27, 2013.

Meredith was a graduate of Lima Central High School, Lima, Ohio, in the class of 1954. She served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. She worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as an Account Clerk, retiring after 20 years. Merri was a former member of the Bath Township Fire Department Auxiliary for 20 years. She had been a volunteer at Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary since 2000. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Lima, its United Methodist Women and the Amity Class, and was a former member of the Choir. She recently held membership at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and its Euchre Club and was a life member of the Spencerville V. F. W. Auxiliary #6772. Merri enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and bowling.

She is survived by daughters, Pamela (James) Vincent of Delphos and Kathleen (Christopher) Farler of Chillicothe; sons, Michael (Tammy) Bradshaw of Bluffton and Jeffrey (Joni) Bradshaw of Selma, OR; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, David (Marina) Britt of Lima; sister, Barbara Breidenbach of Kenton and sister-in-law, Patricia Britt. She is also survived by her special friend, Jim Grigsby.

Along with her parents and husband, Merri was preceded in death by three brothers: Arthur, James and Robert Britt, and brother-in-law Ted Breidenbach.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. Rev. Rich Rakay will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Fund or donor's choice in honor of Merri.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com