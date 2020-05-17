Merle Stelzer
CELINA —Merle Edwin Stelzer, 91, of Celina, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford. Merle's wife, Erma C. Denney, preceded him in death. Surviving are his 7 children: Timothy Stelzer, Randy M. (Nancy) Stelzer, Terry M. (Patricia) Stelzer, Stephen E. Stelzer, Anne R. (Michael) Opperman, Patrick B. (Jennifer) Stelzer and Lucinda C.D. (Robert) Jolliff, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Merle retired from Milcor (Lima Register) after 41 years of service. Private Services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Tuesday, May 19, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Pastor Rob Glenn, officiating. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys. Public Calling Hours will be held before the Service on Tuesday, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Visitors will be limited to 10 at a time, and are asked to follow guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health. The Funeral Service will be limited to family only. Memorial Contributions may be made to Mendon United Methodist Church. If you are unable to attend, and would like to extend your sympathies to the family, please send a card, or leave messages at www.dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon
311 Sunset Drive
Mendon, OH 45822
419-795-4435
