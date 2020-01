LIMA — Merlin C. Stolzenburg, 87 , Lima, passed at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born June 29, 1932 in St. Mary's, Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Carl and Esther Wierwille Stolzenburg. He married Clara Jean Edwards, who proceeded him in death on August 14, 2016.

A memorial service will begin 2 p.m., Monday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Monday at the funeral home