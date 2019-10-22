LIMA — Ms. Mersherly "Shell" Jackson, age 51, passed from this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at approximately 12:32 a.m. at Ohio State University Wexner Center in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on April 20, 1968 in Cleveland, Mississippi to the union of Andrew and Louise (Hall) Jackson; both parents preceded her in death

Ms. Jackson worked as a Homecare Provider. She loved fishing. Playing cards and bingo. She loved her family and enjoyed time with her Grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her Fiancé; Anthony Walker of Lima. 2 sons; Napoleon D. Smith, Sr. and De'Anthony T. Walker both of Lima. A daughter; Knyiah E. Walker of Lima. 2 grandchildren; Napoleon, Jr. and Myarius. 2 brothers; Charles E. Jackson of Lima and Andrew Jackson, Jr. of Cleveland, Mississippi. 5 sisters; Jannetta E. Hall (Donald), Margaretta Jackson and Debera Jackson-Walker (Leroy) all of Lima. Diann Montgomery and Mattie Porter both of Mt. Bayou, Mississippi. A best friend: Monica Wiechman of Ottawa. A host of Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by a brother; Terry L. Jackson.

Home going services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment - Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

