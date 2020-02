CELINA — Michael Androne, 51, of Greenville, died February 25, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Calling Hours will be held at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, from noon to 2 p.m. March 2 followed by funeral services, starting at 2 p.m., with Pastor Quintin Elseawill officiating.

Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Fort Recovery.