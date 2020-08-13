1/1
Michael Barhorst
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Michael "Mike" B. Barhorst, 68, passed away on August 12, 2020, at 11:00 am.

Mike was born October 28, 1951 in Lima, OH, to Bernard "Ben" and Betty (Brandon) Barhorst who both preceded him in death. On August 7, 1971 he married Nancy (Watkins) Barhorst who preceded him in death on March 19, 2003.

Mike graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1970. He was the part owner of American Heating and Air Conditioning. Mike enjoyed golfing at various golf courses in Myrtle Beach and Lima. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his children, Brian (Keri) Barhorst of Pandora, OH, Christopher "Chris" (Rachel) Barhorst of Lima, OH, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Blodgett of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Grayson and Emory Barhorst, Landon and Lillianna Barhorst, Camden, Alex, and Beau Blodgett, siblings, Pattie Barhorst of Cridersville, OH, Tim Barhorst of Bluffton, OH, Steve Barhorst of CA, Susan (Mark) Stiles of Cridersville, OH, Betsy (Harley) Rumer of Waynesfield, OH, Paul Barhorst of Lima, OH, Barb Barhorst of Cridersville, OH, beloved animals, Sissy, Rosie, Charlie, and Bucky.

Mike is preceded in death by his grandson, Owen Barhorst, father-in-law, Perry Watkins and mother-in-law, Gretchen (Schutt) Watkins.

Funeral Services will be held on August 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on August 16, 2020 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Due to Covid-19, we do request that families wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 13, 2020
Barbie, we are so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family
Russ and Di
Russ and Di Kitchen
Friend
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will miss his genuine smile and wave. Prayers and love to you all
Mary Sockrider
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved