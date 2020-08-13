LIMA — Michael "Mike" B. Barhorst, 68, passed away on August 12, 2020, at 11:00 am.

Mike was born October 28, 1951 in Lima, OH, to Bernard "Ben" and Betty (Brandon) Barhorst who both preceded him in death. On August 7, 1971 he married Nancy (Watkins) Barhorst who preceded him in death on March 19, 2003.

Mike graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1970. He was the part owner of American Heating and Air Conditioning. Mike enjoyed golfing at various golf courses in Myrtle Beach and Lima. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his children, Brian (Keri) Barhorst of Pandora, OH, Christopher "Chris" (Rachel) Barhorst of Lima, OH, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Blodgett of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Grayson and Emory Barhorst, Landon and Lillianna Barhorst, Camden, Alex, and Beau Blodgett, siblings, Pattie Barhorst of Cridersville, OH, Tim Barhorst of Bluffton, OH, Steve Barhorst of CA, Susan (Mark) Stiles of Cridersville, OH, Betsy (Harley) Rumer of Waynesfield, OH, Paul Barhorst of Lima, OH, Barb Barhorst of Cridersville, OH, beloved animals, Sissy, Rosie, Charlie, and Bucky.

Mike is preceded in death by his grandson, Owen Barhorst, father-in-law, Perry Watkins and mother-in-law, Gretchen (Schutt) Watkins.

Funeral Services will be held on August 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on August 16, 2020 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Due to Covid-19, we do request that families wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.