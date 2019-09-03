LIMA — Michael L. Bice, November 20, 1945 to August 31, 2019.

Michael was peacefully called home, late Saturday morning. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald Bice and Dortha (Briggs) Lawson, two brothers: Ronald Bice and Jack Bice, and his beloved wife "Marvelous" Martha (Baldwin) Bice. His surviving family includes two children: Michele (Randy Wooddell) Bice and Matthew (Rose) Bice, a granddaughter who was the light of his life, Brianna (Gilbert) Butts, one brother Lester (Dennise) Bice, a sister-in-law Mary Coolidge, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Upon graduating from Lima Senior High School, Michael enlisted in the United States Army. He later held a variety of occupations. His most enjoyed were making donuts at Clemens Bakeries and being a house parent at The Brennamen Home. Of the many hats that Michael wore in life, none suited him better than being a grandfather to Brianna.

He lived a life of service; to his country, to the developmentally disabled, to his family, and to the Lord.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Shawnee Manor, and special mention to the nursing staff in the Memory Care Unit. It takes truly special people to serve the needs of those who suffer with Dementia and Alzheimers, with patience and care. Thank you.

The family invites you to attend A Celebration of Life gathering that will be held in the Fellowship Room at Lima Baptist Temple on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Pastor Gary Holman will provide a service at 2:30 p.m. Military honors will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Food Pantry, 810 W. North St., Lima, OH 45801 or to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 www.dementiasociety.org .

