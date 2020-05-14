DELPHOS — Michael J. Carpenter, 67, of Delphos, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 11, 1952, in Lima to Joseph and Ann (Peters) Carpenter. Both preceded him in death. On December 5, 1975, he was united in marriage to Carol Noonan. She survives in Delphos. He is survived by three children, Jason Carpenter of Greeley, CO, Kelly (Jamie) Thirkill of Lima, and Nate (Jackie) Carpenter of Logan, OH; six grandchildren, Caden and Ava Armstead, Alicia and Alexis Thirkill, and Zoey and Owen Carpenter; two sisters, Sue Ann (Lloyd) Leber of Miamisburg, OH, and Cindy (Tom) Carter of Lima. Michael was a 1970 graduate of Elida High School. He was a member of the first graduating class of Northwestern Business College (UNOH) with an associate degree in Auto Diesel Mechanics. Michael was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was a truck driver owner and operator for 35 years. After retirement he delivered campers part-time. His only hobby was loving his family. He was always there for them and his friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 17, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Gerard's or The Veteran's Association. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Lima News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.