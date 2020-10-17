1/1
Michael Chiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Michael "Mike" Chiles 46, devoted husband and father passed away, September 23, 2020. As a father and husband, he was perfect.

Mike worked with Steve Pratt Painting and Wall Covering as a residential painter in the greater Dayton area for over a decade. He loved his career and the construction community and gave impeccable results.

He was a Volkswagen fanatic, as he owned many throughout his life.

An owner/shareholder of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team, he was dedicated to his team. Mike loved the outdoors, Marvel, craft beer, good music, boxers and everything Star Wars.

He is proceeded in death by maternal grandparents Loren (Bud) Huber and Alice Huber, paternal grandparents James Stech and Juanita Stech. Man's best friends Lou Dog and Jameson Han. He is survived by his wife Sarabeth Chiles, son Jonah (16) and daughter Alleigh (14), parents Dennis Chiles, Debra Huber Hansen and Gary Hansen, sister Megan Chiles; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that became family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation can be made to your local boxer rescue organization or to your favorite charity in Michael's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved