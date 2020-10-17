Michael Chiles

LIMA — Michael "Mike" Chiles 46, devoted husband and father passed away, September 23, 2020. As a father and husband, he was perfect.

Mike worked with Steve Pratt Painting and Wall Covering as a residential painter in the greater Dayton area for over a decade. He loved his career and the construction community and gave impeccable results.

He was a Volkswagen fanatic, as he owned many throughout his life.

An owner/shareholder of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team, he was dedicated to his team. Mike loved the outdoors, Marvel, craft beer, good music, boxers and everything Star Wars.

He is proceeded in death by maternal grandparents Loren (Bud) Huber and Alice Huber, paternal grandparents James Stech and Juanita Stech. Man's best friends Lou Dog and Jameson Han. He is survived by his wife Sarabeth Chiles, son Jonah (16) and daughter Alleigh (14), parents Dennis Chiles, Debra Huber Hansen and Gary Hansen, sister Megan Chiles; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that became family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation can be made to your local boxer rescue organization or to your favorite charity in Michael's name.