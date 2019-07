LIMA — Michael D. "Mike" Cotrell, 70, died at 9:47 p.m. July 8, 2019, at Kindred Hospital.

Services will begin at 6 p.m. today at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. Pastor Charles Cotrell will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.