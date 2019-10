QUINCY — Michael V. Edens, 69, died at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Alger Assembly of God Church. The Rev. Mark Andreasen and Pastor Mike Kurtis will officiate. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.