WAPAKONETA — Michael M. Engle, 75, of Wapakoneta passed away at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday July 16, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima following a brief illness.

He was born in Van Wert County on September 19, 1943 to Orville M. & Catherine L. (Nolan) Engle who preceded him in death. On March 21, 1964 he married H. Jane Coe and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 3 children, Michael (Ellen) Engle of Wapakoneta, Melissa (Steve) Mortach of Troy, Mark Engle of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren, Kathleen (Rick) Parfait, Justin Engle, Josh Kimmel, Erin Engle, Hannah Engle, Seth Kimmel; 3 great-grandchildren, Van, Aiden and Gavin.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Kimmel; 2 brothers and a sister, Daniel Engle, Chris Roetgerman and Patrick Engle.

Michael was a 1961 graduate of Bath High School. He then attended The Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and then a Master's Degree in Education Administration from the University of Cincinnati. He retired in 2008 from Shawnee High School after 45 years of teaching chemistry. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing and was referee for basketball. He loved to travel, especially to Disney World. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to .

