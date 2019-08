LIMA — Michael G. Gast, 68, died Aug. 10, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin 7 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.