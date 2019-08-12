LIMA — My beloved husband, Michael G. Gast passed on August 10, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1951. He was the son of Thomas Gast and Joyce Clark, his father preceded him in death, and his Mother survives in Lima.

Michael leaves behind his wife, Kathleen Gast whom he deeply cherished and his side kicks Ringo and Duke. Also surviving is a daughter Emily Gast, a sister Lynn Siciliano (John), brothers Steve (Millie) Gast, Jeff (Sue) Gast, and Tom Gast. Michael also leaves behind an Aunt and Uncle, and several nieces and nephews.

Michael had the most beautiful smile, endearing eyes and a personality that clearly reflected he was "one of a kind".

Michael cherished all his friendships and he was dearly loved by everyone who was in his life.

Michael's greatest accomplishment as a master plumber was purchasing and owning a business of his own Gast Plumbing and Heating, which was a third generation company and he made it a success. Gast Plumbing and Heating was started by his Grandfather Charles then owned and ran by his father Thomas, before he took over the reins himself.

Michael was preceded in death not only by his father Thomas, but also his grandparents Mearl and Evelyn May and Charles and Alice Gast.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. A service will follow at 4:00 with Father Michael Sergi officiating. Entombment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Michael's honor to or the .

