WAPAKONETA — Michael B. "Mike" Gerstner, 64, of Wapakoneta passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

He was born on December 15, 1954 in Lima, OH to Harold & Marie (Greve) Gerstner. His father preceded in death and his mother survives in Wapakoneta.

On November 28, 1980 he married Dava M. Foland and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 4 children Chad McCoy, Bobbi Jo (Robert) Briggs, Danielle Gerstner, Michael B. Gerstner Jr.; 3 grandchildren James McCoy, Andrew Briggs, Phoebe Briggs; two brothers Charles, Tony; a sister Brenda and an aunt Gertrude Kondriack.

Mike was a 1975 graduate of Botkins High School. He was a lifelong farmer raising beef cattle and was a member of the Auglaize County Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed hunting, stock car racing and helping 4-H youth at the county fair.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Fryburg. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to the Auglaize County Cattlemen's Association.

