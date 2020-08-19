LIMA — Michael Edward Gillyard, Jr., age 14, passed from this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at approximately 5:36 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born December 5, 2005 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Sherelin Fernandez and Michael E. Gillyard, Sr. His father survives in Waterbury, Connecticut and his stepfather, Stanley Peters who raised him survives in Alabama. His mother survives in Lima, Ohio.

Michael had been a student at West Middle School and was looking forward to his freshman year at Lima Senior High School.

Besides his mother he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 3 brothers; Joshua Fernandez of New Hampshire, Jervon Fernandez-Wesley of Lima. Michael J. Mullin-Gillyard of Connecticut. 3 sisters; Whitney Fernandez-Rowland of Bellevue, IL. Arnicia Gillyard and Artricia Grady both of Alabama. Maternal grandmother; Carrie Gillyard.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Bob and Mary Fernandez.

Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Damian Tibbs, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

