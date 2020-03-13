LIMA —Michael Paul Grant, age 26, passed away suddenly in his home in Lima, OH on March 9, 2020.

He was born on October 15, 1993 in Syracuse, New York to David and Robin {Seidenfuss} Grant. His father survives him. He is also survived by his sister, Roseann Seidenfuss; aunt, Dawn Seidenfuss, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Robin Hurlburt, grandparents Carol and Bill Freebern; and great-grandmother, Leah Wehr.

Michael was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and he worked at Allen County Fabricators for several years. He was an athlete and enjoyed football, Frisbee, and hockey. He will forever be remembered as a sweet and kind hearted soul. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved and was always there with a bear hug.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at 978 Richie Ave., Lima, Ohio 45805. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.