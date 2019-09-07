Michael Griffin

LIMA — Michael E. Griffin, 61, of Lima, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:59 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 7, 1958 in Logan County, Ohio to the late Leroy and Theresa {Bozman} Griffin.

When Michael was younger he was a Boy Scout. In his more recent years, he enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his daughter: Elizabeth (Carl) Cornett, son: Nicholas (Heather) Griffin, sister: Nancy Griffin, brothers: Terry Griffin, Richard Griffin, and Ray (Pam) Griffin), grandchildren: Chloe Freeman, Kylie Griffin, Brayden Griffin, Kaisen Cornett, Ariyana Cornett, Jessica Goodman, Jacob Goodman, Andrew Martin, and Jonathan Morlock, great-grandchildren: Wade Fout, Amyah Martin, and Aydric Martin, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.

