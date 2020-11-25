LIMA — Michael "Mike" J. Grumblis, 70, passed away November 21, 2020, at 3:59 pm, at his residence.

Mike was born May 16, 1950 in Lima, Ohio to John Paul Grumblis and Mary Grumblis, both of whom preceded him in death. He graduated from LCC in 1968 and then went on to acquire his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University where he graduated in 1972. He was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and he loved to fish. He had a passion for hunting, and he greatly looked forward to going on big game hunting trips out west. He loved his family above all else, and was a beloved caregiver to his brother and sister, Alice and Jim. He retired early to help care for them, and he never missed a day of visiting with them and helping them with their meals. Even during the Pandemic, Mike could always be found stopping by to tell them hello at the window. Mike was an exceptional man and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Siblings, Ed Grumblis, Tom Grumblis, Alice Grumblis, and Bernice Mikesell; Sister-in-law, Cora Grumblis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: Parents, John and Mary Grumblis; Siblings, Walter Grumblis, John (Sharon) Grumblis, and James Grumblis; as well as Siblings-in-law Lena Grumblis, Sherry Grumblis, and Jan Mikesell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, in Lima. Father David Ross will officiate the service. Entombment will take place in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. immediately prior to the service, also at the St. John's Catholic Church.

The family requests that all attendees please observe COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required.

For those of who are unable to attend the services will be streamed online at https://www.stjohnlima.com/livestream.html

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church.

