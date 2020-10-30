COLDWATER — Michael Albert Hemker, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Father Dan Hymen officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3:00PM-8:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will take place in Ft. Custer National Cemetery.

He was born September 19, 1948 in Delphos, OH to Elmer and Germaine (Hempfling) Hemker. Mike was a graduate of St. Charles Catholic High School and following his graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. After completing his service, Michael returned home to work as a mechanic, farmer, and finally retiring as a truck driver after 27 years. In addition to being a Vietnam Veteran, he had been a member of the Coldwater American Legion, Knights of Columbus, the VFW, AM Vets, the 40 & 8 Association, and was a life member of the NRA. He was a quiet, yet loyal man who enjoyed working on antique tractors, reading a good western novel and watching motorcycle racing and NASCAR. He could always be counted on for a helping hand, but what he'll be missed for most is the loving brother, uncle, and friend that he was.

Michael is survived by his siblings, Dan (Marie) Hemker of Coldwater, Tony (Rita) Hemker of Sherwood, Bob (Janice) Hemker of Union City, Ed (Bonnie) Hemker of Bronson, Charlie (Bee) Hemker of Bronson, Jeanne (Lenny) Wannemacher of Ottoville, OH, Tim (Carol) Hemker of Union City, Beth (Ned) Yearling of Coldwater, Jay (Christy) Hemker of Ludington, Tom (Kim) Hemker of Coldwater, Chris (Cindy) Hemker of Tekonsha, Marian Hemker of Hudson, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Kenneth Hemker. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warrior Project, Knights of Columbus or American Legion, Post #52. www.dutcherfh.com