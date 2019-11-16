DELPHOS — Michael T. "Mike" Hempfling, 84, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 12, 1935, to Michael A. and Lucille (Youngpeter) Hempfling.

Michael is survived by four sisters, Sr. Mary Michaelyn SND, Ann Wanamaker of Dayton, Mary Kahle of Spencerville, and Helen (Arnie) Fischer of Delphos; one brother, Tom (JoAnn) Hempfling of Delphos, and a brother-in-law, Tom Wheeler; 26 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Agnes Wheeler; brothers-in-law, Roger Wanamaker and Michael Kahle; and one infant niece and one infant nephew.

Mike was a member of St. John's Catholic Church He was in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 as a member of the 101st Tank Battalion. He was stationed in Germany after beginning his training in Texas. Mike was a welder and worked for the Pascagoula Shipyards in Mississippi before moving home to work as DHIA supervisor for Van Wert County.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery with military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home with a Parish Wake at 7:30. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Schools.