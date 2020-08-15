1/1
Michael Hesseling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Michael Anthony Hesseling, 63, passed away at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2020, at home. Michael was born on September 8, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald George and Dorothy Janet (McKinney) Hesseling.

Michael worked for Textron as a Non-Destructive Tester. He was a past-president of the Lima Area Jaycees, past-president of the Teddy Bear Fund and past-president of Knights of Columbus-Santa Maria Council.

Michael was a gentle and passionate soul that was full of wisdom and held many intellectual conversations. He loved spending time with family. He was a soft-spoken person that always knew how to put a smile on your face. Michael will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his brother, Ron (Pamela) Hesseling; sister, Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Hesseling and brother, Donald "Chuck" Charles Hesseling, all of Lima; as well as six nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved