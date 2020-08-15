Michael Hesseling

LIMA — Michael Anthony Hesseling, 63, passed away at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2020, at home. Michael was born on September 8, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald George and Dorothy Janet (McKinney) Hesseling.

Michael worked for Textron as a Non-Destructive Tester. He was a past-president of the Lima Area Jaycees, past-president of the Teddy Bear Fund and past-president of Knights of Columbus-Santa Maria Council.

Michael was a gentle and passionate soul that was full of wisdom and held many intellectual conversations. He loved spending time with family. He was a soft-spoken person that always knew how to put a smile on your face. Michael will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his brother, Ron (Pamela) Hesseling; sister, Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Hesseling and brother, Donald "Chuck" Charles Hesseling, all of Lima; as well as six nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .