Michael Hurley
LIMA — Michael Hurley, 65, of Lima, passed away, Tuesday August 4, 2020.

Michael was born July 19, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clifton and Bertha

Hurley who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Lima Senior High

School. He served in the United States Army. He retired as a welder. He was

a member of In Faith Ministries. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and

spending time with his grandchildren and family. Michael touched the lives

of so many family members, friends, and people who he came in contact with

throughout his lifetime. Those that knew him were enamored by his sense of

humor (he always had jokes), charisma, kind spirit, and acceptance of

others. He was also known for giving you wisdom, words of encouragement, and

talking about God and The Word at any time.

Michael is survived by and leaves to cherish: children Markita L. Hurley,

Michelle M. Hurley, Michael D. Hurley, Granddaughters: MaLayah Hurley,

AriYonna Mitchell & Lilliana Hurley, Sisters: Deanna Hurley, Carla Hurley,

Terri (Charles) Tisdale, Vanessa (Rodney) Watson and Pamela Hurley, and a

host of aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, cousins and friends.

While Michael may have departed from our presence, he will never depart from

our hearts.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at In Faith

Ministries from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Service will begin at 12:00 P.M.

Pastor Mike Lyons Officiating

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
