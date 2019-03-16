LIMA — Michael Kim Jackson, 64 of Lima, passed away March 12, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Kim was born June 17, 1954 in Bellefontaine, OH to Gerald and Sandra (Baker) Blackmore who survive him. On October 16, 1983 he married Carleen (Shepard) Jackson who survives him in Lima.

Kim was a 1972 graduate of Shawnee High School and a proud United States Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from American Trim in 2008. Kim loved to watch football, read a book and play a computer game, all at the same time. He was an avid baseball fan and he loved to watch wrestling; that was his favorite pastime.

In addition to his wife and parents, Kim is survived by his step-daughter, Angela (Ricky) Myers; step-sons, Thomas A. Elwood, Jr. and David J. (Jennifer) Elwood; grandchildren, Sandra (Luna) Birchfield, Jayden Elwood, Sara Myers, Paige Elwood and Chase Elwood; great-granddaughter, Penelope Birchfield; sister, Laurel Lynn (Larry) Bales and his sister-in-law, Diane Jackson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Randy Kyle Jackson.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.