Michael Jones
1946 - 2020
LIMA — Mr. Michael Alan Jones, age 74, passed from this life on Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 6:41 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on March 1, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Charles J. and Alice (Thomas) Jones; both parents preceded him in death.

On August 3, 1966 he was united in holy matrimony to Annie B. Gooding; she survives in Lima.

Mr. Jones retired from Teledyne and Honda. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of In Faith Ministries.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 3 sons; Michael C. Jones (Dollie) of New Haven, MI. Shawn A. Jones of Ogallala, Neb and Damon L. Hall (LaCrisha) of Lima. 2 daughters; Pamela R. Jones and Tisheta L. Hall both of Lima. 11 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. A sister; Cheryl Mills of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death a sister; Susan R. Hall.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Rites - V.F.W. 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JONES Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
SEP
22
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
