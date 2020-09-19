LIMA — Mr. Michael Alan Jones, age 74, passed from this life on Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 6:41 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on March 1, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Charles J. and Alice (Thomas) Jones; both parents preceded him in death.

On August 3, 1966 he was united in holy matrimony to Annie B. Gooding; she survives in Lima.

Mr. Jones retired from Teledyne and Honda. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of In Faith Ministries.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 3 sons; Michael C. Jones (Dollie) of New Haven, MI. Shawn A. Jones of Ogallala, Neb and Damon L. Hall (LaCrisha) of Lima. 2 daughters; Pamela R. Jones and Tisheta L. Hall both of Lima. 11 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. A sister; Cheryl Mills of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death a sister; Susan R. Hall.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Rites - V.F.W. 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JONES Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com