KALIDA — Michael C. Kahle, 72, of Kalida died 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2019 at Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born April 3, 1947 in Lima to the late Cletus and Armella (Pohlman) Kahle. On August 29, 1970 he married Lucy Miller, who survives in Kalida.

Also surviving are 5 children: Debra (Eric) Schroeder of Kalida, Mark (Sara) Kahle of Convoy, Philip Kahle of Middle Point, Father Jason Kahle of Bowling Green and Steven Kahle of Cloverdale; 6 granddaughters: Kendra and Sierra Schroeder, Adelin Kahle, and Gwyneth, Violet and Lilyth Kahle; 2 sisters: Linda (Paul) Schulte of Glandorf and Rachel Keiffer of Westminster; and 2 brothers: Roger (Ruth) Kahle of Kalida and Dennis (Brenda) Kahle of New Haven, IN. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Paul Keiffer.

Michael retired after 43 years from General Motors, Defiance and recently retired from Schnipke Brothers Tire, Kalida. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and motorcycles. He was a member of the Kalida K of C, NRA, and was a longtime scout leader for Boy Scouts Troop 221. He had been a member of the Kalida Local School Board of Education. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He always put family first.

Michael was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and was a member of the Ottoville VFW.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with his son, Father Jason Kahle and Father Mark Hoying officiating. Military rites by the Ottoville VFW and Fort Jennings American Legion will follow the mass. The family will hold a private graveside service at the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with a scripture service at 2 p.m. and a K of C rosary service at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.