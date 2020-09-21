Michael Kidd

CRIDERSVILLE — Michael A. Kidd, 70, passed away at 9:55 am September 20, 2020 at Cridersville Health Care Center.

He was born June 20, 1950 in Lima to Earl Raymond and Mabel Irene (Pummel) Kidd who preceded him in death.

Michael retired from Ametek Westchester Plastics in Wapakoneta. He was an excellent roller skater going to the National Competition, an avid softball player, golfer, and enjoyed playing guitar and time with his family.

Survivors include: 3 Brothers, Maurice Kidd of Wauchula, FL, Jearold (Sue) Kidd of Toledo, Wayne (Deborah) Kidd of Lima; a Sister, Nyla Kidd of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by: a brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Karen) Kidd, a sister-in-law, Audrey Kidd.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will be held at 9:30 am Saturday at Shawnee Chapel with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

