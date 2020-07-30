1/1
Michael Klausing
1952 - 2020
LIMA — Michael C. Klausing, 68, passed away on July 29, 2020, at 4:08 am, Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born May 31, 1952 in Lima, OH, to Leonard and Janice (Smith) Klausing - Ogle both who preceded him in death. On December 23, 2002 he married Hiwot "Lisa" (Zewde) Klausing who survives in Lima, Ohio.

He attended Lima Central Catholic School and graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1970. He worked as a welder at Clark Steel and then went to General Dynamics and retired after twenty eight years of service. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, camping, NASCAR racing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike also enjoyed listening to various genres of music. He loved his wife Hiwot "Lisa", cherished his children and grandchildren. Mike was a family man and truly loved spending time with all of his family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Hiwot "Lisa" (Zewde) Klausing of Lima, OH, children, Michael "Mike" Klausing, Jr. of San Diego, CA, Leonard Klausing of Lima, OH, Jennifer Fredrickson of Lima, OH, Heather (Joe) Rapp of Lima, OH, Carrie Klausing of Lima, OH, Yisahk (Jennifer) Shiferaw of Lima, OH, Edom "Lily" (Kaleb) Shiferaw of Alexandria, VA, Temesgen (Karlita) Tilahun of Lima, OH, Beth James of Lima, OH, Tammy Battle of Lima, OH, twenty six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, siblings, Joyce Pugsley of Bluffton, OH, Mary (Tom) Siniff of Lima, OH, Theresa Kreutzer of San Diego, CA, Dody (Todd) Whittington of Olla, LA, Terri Cruz of Ramona, CA and William (Yolanda) Ogle, Jr. of Ramona, CA.

He is preceded in death by an infant sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 6:00PM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:00PM at the cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
