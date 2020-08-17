Michael Klopp

LIMA — Michael Gene Klopp, age 75, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Michael was born October 25, 1944 in Lima, to the late Robert and Dora (Fleming) Klopp.

On August 16, 1969 he married Marsha (Sens) Klopp. Michael was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School. He retired after many years in sales. Michael was an avid boater and golfer. He especially loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marsha L. Klopp of Lima; two children, Allison Neal of Lima and Ryan M. Klopp of Piqua; four grandchildren, Boston Neal, Brynlee Neal, Charlee Klopp and Beckett Klopp; brother, Daniel (Janice) Klopp of Bonita Springs, FL; sister, Sandra Crumrine of Lima, brother, Todd (Emily) Klopp of Mooresville, NC and brother-in-law, Michael (Sharon) Sens of Galena.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Sam Payne will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5050 St. Matthews Drive, Lima, Ohio 45806. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.